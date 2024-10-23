Constitution will be no obstacle if there’s political consensus

If the president breaks his oath or becomes unfit for office, he can resign on his own. But what happens if he does not take that step?

It should be noted that a special situation is prevailing in the country at present. Following the popular uprising, an interim government has taken over the administration. When a popular uprising succeeds, it creates its own legitimacy, rendering the existing constitution, customs, or laws ineffective.

In such cases, new methods can be employed instead of adhering to old ones. Those in power may choose to accept or reject the existing constitution, either in whole or in part. It is under this framework that the interim government has been established and is functioning.

The same applies to the removal or resignation of the president. If he does not resign voluntarily, the interim government has the authority to issue an order dismissing him.