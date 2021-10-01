New national curriculum: What differentiates us from developed countries?

In education, the modern concept of assessment puts the child in the center, not the subject matter; caters to the child’s psychological needs and interests; and puts more stress on learning than teaching. Unfortunately, we are more focused on the volume of content teaching than the students’ needs and abilities, innovative teaching and assessment strategies, etc. Thus, it is often found that the weight of children’s books and accessories in total is more than their own, resulting in less or no creativity and innovation among them. It is also reflected in the Global Knowledge Index 2020 where Bangladesh ranked 112th among 138 countries.

The Government of Bangladesh has recently approved the new curriculum for Higher Secondary, Secondary and Primary Education (HSPE) starting from Grade I to Grade XII. There is no exam before Grade III and public exam starts after Grade X as SSC on 05 subjects, after XI and XII in two phases combinedly as HSC. Alongside the three core courses – Bangla, English and ICT, few optional courses can be selected from science, humanities or business streams at Grade XI with one or two vocational courses. The piloting of its implementation is starting from 2022.