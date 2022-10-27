EC looking for a backbone after losing its confidence?

Awami League has a logical argument against the commission's decision regarding the Gaibandha by election. They argue that the commission's duty is to run an election, not to suspend it. The civil society organisation SHUJAN echoes this criticism. The major reason that the commission could not conduct the by-election is that they failed to assess and preempt the possible risks in advance.

The ruling party's candidate in the by-election was a former president of Chhatra League and not too long ago much had been written about him in the media. If they were aware of his muscle and money power, the commission's preparation should have been different. From all appearances it seems that the present commission feels that the use of technology is the cure to all maladies.

The Gaibandha by-election has a silver lining, though. Firstly, it has proved that unless unlawful entrance into the voting booths and the stealing of votes can be halted, the EVM will be of new use. Taking over the paper ballot or taking over the EVM means that anyone can cast votes forcefully. So using the EVM instead of paper ballot is nothing but a waste of money. EVM has no purpose other than to fulfill the wishes of the government.

Secondly, the administration and the law enforcement did not heed the commission's words. They were not under the commission's control. This was explained very well by former CEC Abdur Rauf who had been in charge during the controversial Magura by election. He said, "The deputy commissioner and the police super are associates of the politicians. In an election under a political government, even if the EC pleads with the deputy commissioner and police super, they will only listen to the government."

Thirdly, the commission must find an effective way of establishing its authority over the administration and the law enforcement agencies. This was possible under the caretaker government system, which Awami League abolished to its own advantage. Without an alternative to this, no commission will be able to conduct a free and credible election.