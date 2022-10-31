How the election can be firmly controlled

I want to reiterate here some of the points I had raised during the dialogue. Broadly speaking, I felt certain issues could be taken into consideration. The first was to avoid the EVM debate and instead focus on how to gain more control on the election.

After Bangladesh became an independent country, the first election was held in 1973. Though there was no legal obligation for the deputy commissioners to be made returning officers during the election, this became a ritual since then. It is said that each deputy commissioner is put in charge of an average four to five seats.

Reality is different. Very few districts have only four or less than four parliamentary seats. Also, in the first national parliamentary election, there were 35 million voters. Now there are around 110 million. And from 17 districts, there are now 64. Presently, there are from 11 to 20 seats in around 19 districts. In Dhaka there are 20 seats, in Chattogram 16, in Mymensingh 11 and in Cumilla 11 too.

Given today's context, it is not possible to control a national election with just one RO (returning officer). It is even difficult for the election commission to control them. After all, from the very senior civil servants to the deputy commissioners, no one is exempt from the influence of the party that runs the government. This was obvious from the arrogant behaviour of the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police during the 8 October meeting they had with the election commission to exchange views.

In order to establish more control, my recommendation is about the election commission's own workforce. The election commission can divide up their tasks among their experienced officials. It may be recalled that the Shamsul Huda commission appointed their own officials as returning officers during the small and larger local government elections. It has taken up a plan to establish a modern residential training centre to prepare them for the national parliamentary election. The Election Training Institute of today is the implementation of that plan.