A durable Rohingya solution is the need of the hour

Many armed groups are active in the camps that have often been engaged in various crimes like kidnapping, drug smuggling, extortion, abusing women and girls and killing each other and establishing control – adding more trauma and distress to the lives of the innocent refugees in the camps. There is no strong social protection and formal justice systems and children are growing up with almost no formal education. Sexual and gender-based violence are a daily occurrences. As a result, increasingly refugees are becoming desperate to go home that has been reflected through demonstrations on the world refugee day this year.

Every year there have been many reports of Rohingya refugees – including significant number of women and children – embarking on perilous sea voyages in hopes of better lives abroad. The latest one appeared in May this year where at least 17 were found dead as a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank at the Bay of Bengal while attempting to reach Malaysia. In 2020, I closely worked for some of the boat survivors who were kept in the quarantine centers after rescuing from sea in Cox’s Bazar. I was shocked at hearing their horrific and disturbing experiences and seeing the children as young as 5 to 10 years old among the survivors.

On 25 of August, on the fifth anniversary of the Rohingya crisis, BBC Bangla run a video clip where Anowar Shah, a-18-year old Rohingya youth, shares his experience of living in the camps. He was 13 and a student of class 7 when he fled violence in Myanmar in 2017 and came to Bangladesh. After five years, he is now 18. His only job in the camp is to eat and sleep and sometimes to collect water and rations. There are thousands like Anowar in the camps living a life in limbo and getting frustrated about their future. Children are majority in the camps – more than 52 per cent. Every year an estimated 30,000 children are being born in the camps.

Being a humanitarian worker, I work for children in the camps, I often talk to the youths and children that I meet. I have found them all frustrated about their future and hopelessness is growing among them. Child protection concerns like child labor, child marriages, children going missing, child trafficking and children being used for drug trafficking are on the rise.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the fifth anniversary of the Rohingya crisis has called on the international community to find durable and inclusive solutions to the Rohingya crisis, stressing that it has been critical need now. Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visited Rohingya camps in Bangladesh last month. She consoled refugees saying to ‘wait for repatriation as conditions are not safe now in Myanmar’.