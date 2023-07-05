In the lead of erasing history

People were forcefully dragged from different colonies including India and were put to work in the Caribbean areas. The demand for labour was increasing in the wide region of North and South America. A nightmare started to take over Africa and to turn the entire continent a source of slaves. A war and fight over occupation began among Portuguese, Dutch, Spanish, French, and British rulers over the matter.

Charleston was the chief port where these slaves were kept. As the slaves revolted, it became legal for the Whites to carry arms and use these whenever necessary.

Charleston was also a major site of the US civil war between the South and the North in the 19th century. The Union was on a side and the Confederation was on another side. The Unionists led by Abraham Lincoln won. Slavery was banned officially although this trade had long continued afterwards. Discrimination and repression still exists in various forms.

Industries flourished on a large scale gradually several centuries after slavery trade started. With the consolidation of bourgeoisie in the industrial revolution, the working class also started taking a shape as a vast population. A field for the unity of white, black, man, women and various classes was created here. It also amalgamated with the workers’ movement of Europe. This workers’ movement of the 19th century’s last half not only brought working hours and demand of wages but also presented its politics and ideology as well as a strong power.