Can the new political reality break the Teesta River deadlock?

The Teesta River is a crucial transboundary river for Bangladesh, as it is closely linked to agriculture, food security, and rural livelihoods. Its importance is particularly significant, with estimates suggesting that it contributes to the irrigation of around 14 per cent of the country’s arable land, while the livelihoods of approximately 7.3 per cent of the population are directly or indirectly dependent on it.

According to Bangladesh’s position, a substantial portion of Teesta waters is utilized upstream in India, and during the dry season the flow entering Bangladesh is significantly reduced. As a result, Bangladesh has consistently sought a fair and equitable share of the river’s dry-season flow, often cited as around 50 per cent, particularly between December and May when water levels decline sharply.

Due to India's excessive water withdrawal, about 100,000 hectares of land in the Rangpur region is not suitable for winter crop cultivation, which has a major impact on agricultural production.

Millions of people across five northern districts—Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram, and Gaibandha—depend on the Teesta River for irrigation, fishing, and seasonal employment. 750,000 hectares of land in Bangladesh depend on Teesta water for irrigation. Approximately 70 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, and the region contributes about 14 per cent of the country’s cultivable land. The Teesta Barrage Project in Bangladesh requires at least 4,500 cusecs of water during the dry season to effectively serve the region. However, recent reports suggest that the actual flow has dropped to around 400 cusecs.

In 1997, the Teesta River carried around 6,500 cusecs of water, which declined to approximately 1,348 cusecs by 2006, and further dropped to between 700 and 300 cusecs in the following decade. The Gazoldoba Barrage in West Bengal is reported to regulate and divert a significant portion of the river’s flow before it enters Bangladesh.