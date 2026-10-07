Where will we keep so many aircraft?

I'm afraid to question about buying airplanes! It's not an easy task to determine which questions are acceptable and which ones are not. Our current government came to power just eight months ago. In that short time, it has either completed or is in the process of completing agreements to purchase 35 aircraft. The first question that came to my mind after reading the news is, where are we going to keep so many airplanes?

There are more questions tumbling around in my head—do we have the infrastructure to operate such a large fleet? What are the terms under which these planes are being purchased? Where will the financing for the purchase come from? If, for some reason, we need to back out of the agreement, is there an option to do so in the contract? If there is, will there be a penalty?

The aviation minister has said that it will cost $6. 4 billion (approximately Tk 787 billion) to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft as per the agreement. Of course, these planes will be delivered in phases, and payments will be made at the time of delivery; the first is expected in 2031, and the final one in 2035. This means that the financing and delivery timeline extends beyond the current government's term and could become a burden for the next government.