How BNP wants to build the country

Climate and Environment: BNP founder and martyred President Ziaur Rahman once took a groundbreaking initiative through canal excavation programmes. The BNP has pledged to revive this canal excavation initiative. According to its priorities, 20,000 kilometres of canals and rivers would be re-excavated to ensure water flow. The party has also proposed the Teesta Barrage Development and Padma Barrage projects. To ensure pollution-free air, it plans to plant 250 million trees over five years. Through integrated waste management, initiatives would be taken to produce energy and organic fertiliser, and waste recycling would be promoted to keep the environment pollution-free.

Sports: Initiatives would be taken to make sports compulsory from Class Four. BNP previously launched talent hunts in music through the “Notun Kuri” programme. This time, through a “Notun Kuri Sports” programme, it plans to provide scholarships to talented student athletes aged 12 to 14. Other initiatives include plans to build sports villages with indoor facilities in all 64 districts; establish BKSP branches in every divisional city; ensure adequate playgrounds in all metropolitan areas and rural regions; provide sporting opportunities at national and international levels for people with special needs and the underprivileged; and appoint sports officers and physical education teachers in all upazilas—efforts aimed at taking the country’s sports sector to new heights.

Khatibs, Imams, Muezzins, and leaders of other religions: For the first time, arrangements would be made to provide monthly honorariums to khatibs, imams, and muezzins. Special allowances during religious festivals, skills-development training to create alternative employment opportunities, and initiatives to enhance their state recognition have been proposed. Monthly honorariums and festival allowances would also be provided to places of worship of other religions (Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, and others), ensuring equal benefits for all.