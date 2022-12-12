Under what law are cell phones checked to identify BNP men?

There have been some very disturbing and indeed alarming scenes in recent times. It is the recent role of the police that is a cause of concern. Due to anti-government political programmes, people’s free movement has indiscriminately been hampered, they have been randomly searched and their personal belongings checked in a humiliating manner. Public transport, private vehicles, nothing was spared. This was only in the case of those entering Dhaka, not exiting. Check posts were set up all around the city. Such mass searches seem to have been even more stringent than the security drive after the militants had been snatched away from the court.

Another disturbing scene is of people being forced to hand over their mobile phones and show their personal messages and photographs on their phones, a mass scale violation of people’s privacy. This is a clear violation of the constitution and also contradictory to the Supreme Court’s directives regarding mobile communication. Mobile phones are no longer just a means of communication. A mobile phone contains a person’s private documents, personal photographs, family photographs and more. No one has the right to access these without legal or court orders. Yet the people had to show their mobile phones to prove they were not against Awami League.

This search of mobile phones and questioning pedestrians was not carried out by the police alone. Media reports that even Chhatra League carried this task out. The police did not stop such activities. Quite to the contrary, when Chhatra League handed over some people to the police, the police did not even question the authority for Chhatra League to do so. If the ruling party’s affiliated organisations can form such informal vigilance teams, will this not encourage the opposition to do the same?