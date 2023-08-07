Henry Kissinger, the rise of China and Bangladesh's liberation war

The US market was opened up to China. In June 1971, the US lifted its existing trade sanctions on China. Even after Kissinger exited the scene, the process he started remained in place. In 1980, China’s ‘Most Favoured Status’ was reinstated. Over the next 40 years, China used this market to successfully achieve unprecedented economic development. China’s exports to the US went from almost zero in 1971 to USD 18 billion in 1991 and USD 530 billion in 2021. With no objection from the US, China became a member of the World Trade Organisation in 2001. Based on purchasing power parity basis, China is now the world’s largest economy. And in the market exchange rate too, it is becoming the world’s largest economy in the near future.

Along with economic growth, there has come military capability and global influence and clout. Today China stands as the main competitor to US domination in the world. That that was possible because of US assistance which began back in 1970 at the behest of Kissinger.

One thing must be kept in mind and that is, China’s rise in the global scenario was inevitable. Other than US assistance, there were many determinants behind this rise. A disciplined and hardworking workforce, political stability, control on corruption, correct economic policy decisions –all these had contribution to this progress. US assistance had created a broad opportunity and China managed to use this opportunity with success. It would have taken China at least another 20 years to reach the position it is in today, some even say another 30 years.

Last month Kissinger visited China at their invitation. He was given a royal reception at Beijing. Other than Chinese ministers, he was received by the Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. Xi termed him as an “old friend” of China and recalled his contributions to relations between China and the US. There is hardly scope to differ from Xi’s words.

It was the people of Bangladesh who fell victim to the 1971 obsession of US with China. It was the Pakistan military junta that took up the primary task of diplomacy between China and the US. And in exchange, Henry Kissinger and the US administration at the time made no effort to halt the ongoing genocide in Bangladesh. On the contrary, they gave unconditional support to the perpetrators of genocide. In a broader sense, it was Kissinger’s Pakistan passion that pushed India into the Moscow sphere of influence.