10 names not disclosed and citizens' rights ignored

Still if we are deprived of our ownership of the republic, Bangladesh will no longer be a republic. The country is turning into a monarchy. We will remain as subjects.

People are the entire owners of the republic. This power of the people has been handed over to different organisations to exercise it on our behalf. We have handed over our executive power to the government, we have given our power of justice to the judiciary and we have given our power of law formulation to the lawmakers. But we have given these powers on many conditions. If we hand over the power to run the country to any political party, we hand over for at best five years. After every five years the ruling party has to come to us and ask whether we want to give five more years. This is election.

Through the election, we will decide whether we are happy over those who are running the country or we would give the charge to any other for the next five years. It is our jurisdiction to whom, how and why we will give. The highest reason of Bangladesh is to become a true Bangladesh that none can curb this power and none can thwart the power of people to change the government through the election. Now if the election commission is formed in such a way, our dislike is not reflected in the election, then there is no value of our power. In another word, if we cannot say out of fear we are content or discontent on those, then our country would no longer remain as a republic. It will become a monarchy.

If the next election commission is formed in such a way and our decision is not reflected properly in the election under it, then there is no necessity of that commission. Like organising elections in 2014 and 2018, if another election commission is formed secretly and without informing us, our ownership of power as citizens would be taken away from us. Thus we would turn subjects from owners. We don't want to be subjects from owners. As we don't want, we expected that the election commission would be formed transparently. It is our failure it did not happen in the past, it did not happen in the last 50 years. We could not establish our ownership properly. But now we are demanding together.