Opinion
Stereotypes surrounding successful women in our culture
Television dramas are more than entertainment. They shape social attitudes, reinforce cultural values, and influence how we understand gender, relationships, success, and morality. The stories we repeatedly watch become part of our collective imagination, subtly shaping our perceptions of what is admirable, acceptable, and desirable. For this reason, the representation of women in popular culture deserves careful attention, particularly when it reflects longstanding stereotypes that continue to influence social attitudes.
The recently aired Bengali television drama Maya Pakhi offers a compelling example. While the drama appears to tell a story about ambition, betrayal, love, and personal downfall, it also raises important questions about how Bangladeshi television continues to portray working women and female ambition. More importantly, it invites us to reflect on why stories of successful women so often end in punishment, shame, or moral condemnation.
At first glance, Maya Pakhi follows a familiar storyline. A freelancer and a corporate professional fall in love and marry. The husband is supportive of his wife's career aspirations and willingly assumes greater responsibility at home while she pursues professional success. Their relationship initially appears to challenge traditional gender expectations, presenting a partnership built on mutual understanding and support.
However, as the story unfolds, ambition gradually becomes the defining flaw of the female protagonist. Office politics, professional competition, and personal insecurity begin to shape her decisions. Envious of a colleague who appears to be advancing within the workplace, she becomes increasingly determined to secure recognition and promotion. Eventually, she enters into an inappropriate relationship with her superior, and her professional advancement becomes intertwined with moral compromise.
The issue is not that female characters should be portrayed as flawless. On the contrary, complex characters often make for compelling storytelling. Women, like men, should be allowed to be ambitious, imperfect, successful, vulnerable, and capable of making poor decisions. The problem arises when ambition itself becomes the source of a woman''s downfall and when professional success is repeatedly linked to questions of morality and character.
This narrative is neither new nor unique. Across South Asian television and cinema, ambitious women are frequently portrayed as selfish, manipulative, emotionally detached, or morally compromised. Their professional aspirations are often presented as being in conflict with family values, personal integrity, or social expectations. Meanwhile, women who sacrifice their ambitions for family responsibilities are more likely to be celebrated as virtuous and deserving of sympathy.
The message may not always be explicit, but it is powerful nonetheless: a woman may pursue success, but if she becomes too ambitious, she risks losing her moral compass.
One of the most troubling aspects of Maya Pakhi is the way it portrays workplace success. The protagonist's promotion is not depicted as the result of competence, education, dedication, or professional skill. Instead, the narrative suggests that advancement is achieved through personal and sexual relationships with those in positions of power. Such portrayals reinforce a stereotype that many professional women continue to confront in real life , the assumption that their success must be explained by something other than merit.
For countless women working in corporate offices, universities, government institutions, hospitals, and development organisations across Bangladesh, this stereotype is not merely fictional. Women often find themselves subjected to scrutiny that their male counterparts rarely experience. When a woman receives a promotion or assumes a leadership position, questions frequently arise about how she achieved that success. Was she truly the most qualified? Did she receive special treatment? Did she compromise something to get there?
These assumptions reveal a deeper discomfort with female ambition and authority.
What is particularly striking is that male ambition is rarely treated in the same way. Ambitious male characters are commonly portrayed as determined, strategic, and successful. Their career aspirations are viewed as admirable qualities. Women, however, are often judged according to a different standard. Their ambition is interpreted as greed, selfishness, or arrogance. Success becomes something that must be justified rather than celebrated.
Television dramas have the power to challenge social stereotypes just as easily as they can reinforce them. They can present women as complex individuals whose identities extend beyond simplistic binaries of virtue and vice
The drama also reflects broader social anxieties about changing gender roles. Bangladesh has witnessed remarkable progress in women's participation in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and public leadership. Women are contributing significantly to the country's economic development and social transformation. Yet cultural narratives often struggle to keep pace with these changes.
Many women today balance demanding careers alongside family responsibilities. They lead businesses, conduct research, serve in government, practise law, and contribute to every sector of society. Their success is built upon education, perseverance, and hard work. However, popular media frequently continues to portray professional women through outdated stereotypes that frame ambition as a threat rather than an achievement.
This matters because media representations shape public perceptions. When audiences repeatedly encounter stories in which ambitious women are portrayed as morally compromised, these narratives can reinforce existing biases. Such portrayals influence how women are perceived in workplaces, communities, and even within their own families. They contribute to an environment in which women's achievements are questioned and their aspirations treated with suspicion.
The solution is not to eliminate flawed female characters from television. Rather, it is to create more nuanced and diverse representations of women. Audiences deserve stories in which women can be ambitious without being villains, successful without being suspected, and professionally driven without being portrayed as morally deficient.
Television dramas have the power to challenge social stereotypes just as easily as they can reinforce them. They can present women as complex individuals whose identities extend beyond simplistic binaries of virtue and vice. They can reflect the realities of contemporary society rather than reproducing assumptions inherited from the past.
Ultimately, Maya Pakhi is not simply a story about one woman's choices. It reflects broader social attitudes toward ambition, gender, and success. It reminds us that while women have made extraordinary progress in every sphere of public life, many cultural narratives still struggle to accept that success and womanhood can coexist without contradiction.
Perhaps the more important question is not why ambitious women fail in our stories, but why we continue to expect them to.
Because when success itself becomes a woman's greatest crime, it is not ambition that deserves scrutiny, it is the stereotypes we continue to carry.
* The author is an employment consultant, AtWork, Australia.