"We are all kings, in this kingdom of our kingship!"

I was wondering, why not just give the students the responsibility of appointing the vice chancellor? If the vice chancellor is appointed upon students' liking, why not elect him directly? Like the student union elections of various universities. The election to the post of vice president and other offices of the student unions is done by secret ballot.

By virtue of office, the vice chancellor is the president of the student union. So the students might as well election him directly too. If the students can demand the vice chancellor's resignation, they can also demand that he be elected to office. Then they won't have to demand his resignation at regular intervals.

At the same time the students can arrange funds to run the university. Just imagine a scene: The students are running the university with their money and their election vice chancellor and provosts. There is something democratic about that, some autonomous. Then no one can blame the government of intervention.

As things stand now, the citizens of the country arrange the funds through their taxes, the government appoints the vice chancellor, yet the vice chancellor has to obey the students. What sort of system is that? Surely this can't carry on. Either the students will have to listen to the students or the university must be given full independence. The students will run everything. They will not allow "outsiders" enter the independent sovereign university.

Why has not a single university been declared independent?

One can hardly remain sane, watching television, reading the newspapers or listening to the teashop gossip. Why are our universities in such a pitiful state? The poor people do back-breaking work to pay taxes to run the government, pour in money for the universities. There are student halls with their money. The students should have their books, pens and computers there, but instead when the police raid the halls, they fund sticks, knives, cleavers, firearms and ammunition.