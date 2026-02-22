The political economy of sycophancy

Flattery has a long history across the world. The main hub of sycophancy was the royal courts of various states. Kings used to love being surrounded by courtiers, sycophants, and flatterers. The primary job of these flatterers was to praise the king, repeatedly declare his greatness, and promote his superiority. Through this process, the king also enjoyed a certain self-satisfaction, which sometimes turned into arrogance. The issue of flattery was not limited to the state or the king; in the context of our country, it was also prevalent among landlords and wealthy individuals. In fact, as wealth, property, power, and prestige grew, sycophants and flatterers appeared—this is the law of nature.

However, flattery exists outside the world of royalty in the flow of ordinary life as well. Stories of flattery between subordinates and office chiefs, aspirants to prominence with established individuals, and the asset-less with the wealthy are well known. At the collective level, the dimensionality, depth, and impact of flattery in the realms of politics and economics are extensive, with its political economy being more relevant.

Let's start with the politics of flattery; more precisely, a discussion can begin with the flattery of politics. In this context, two observations are extremely pertinent.