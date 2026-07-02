Morphing of religious debate and the line between resolution and irresolution

Although Islam is a global religion, it originated and developed in the Arab world. As a result, it has deep connections with, and has been significantly influenced by, Arab culture. However, as Islam spread beyond Arabia, it encountered diverse local cultures, giving rise to new questions and adaptations. Sociologists and anthropologists argue that, in this process, Islam has generally moved through three stages: acculturation (adopting cultural elements), reform (modifying them), and rejection (discarding them).

In his influential book ''The Rise of Islam and the Bengal Frontier,'' Richard M Eaton explains that when Islam encountered the local culture of Bengal, it operated through three phases. The first was inclusion, in which Islam incorporated elements of local culture into its own tradition. The second was identification, where Islamic figures and concepts were expressed through familiar local metaphors, For example, referring to Allah as Niranjan ("the Formless One") or describing the Prophet as a Mahapurush ("Great Man"). The third was displacement, in which, as people later came into contact with various Islamic reform movements, they abandoned local customs and practices that were regarded as un-Islamic.

A closer look shows that these stages are not fixed historical events but part of an ongoing process, because the relationship between religion and culture is a perennial subject of debate. Over time, different schools of thought within Islam have developed distinct interpretations, doctrines, and practices, each of which has evolved into a religious tradition for particular communities. Consequently, what one group considers an artistic expression of culture, such as music, to be haram (religiously forbidden), another group, such as followers of various Sufi traditions, regards this as an integral part of its religious heritage.

\For the vast majority of common Muslims, however, music and musical instruments are accepted as normal forms of cultural expression and entertainment. Even within this broader acceptance, questions of propriety, obscenity, and moral standards continue to shape judgments about which forms of music are embraced and which are rejected.

The contributions of Muslims to the invention of musical instruments, the development of music, and its theoretical, practical, and spiritual traditions are widely acknowledged. In many Muslim-majority countries, music is socially accepted and remains an ordinary and deeply rooted aspect of cultural life.