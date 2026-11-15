5 strategies that enable India to achieve remarkable success in reducing poverty

In their poverty and equity brief published in October 2026, the World Bank reported that from 2011 to 2023, the percentage of people living in extreme poverty in India has significantly decreased from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent. This remarkable achievement in poverty reduction has been recognised as one of the fastest in the world. Consequently, India has succeeded in lifting approximately 496 million people—more than the combined population of the United States and Russia—out of the poverty trap.

The World Bank report further stated that even when considering the poverty line set for lower-middle-income countries at $4.20 per day, the poverty rate in India has decreased from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent during this time. However, the report cautions that part of this recent success in poverty reduction might also be due to improvements in measurement methods alongside genuine improvements in living standards.

Indeed, both financial and non-financial poverty indicators improved in India between 2011 and 2023. However, this improvement has not been uniform across all regions of the country; rather, 57 per cent of India’s total poor population is concentrated in a contiguous geographic area stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal.