LDC graduation: What needs to be done after applying for an extension

The question of delaying Bangladesh's graduation from the list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) has come up again immediately following the new government's assumption of office after the national elections. Last year, the business community strongly advocated for this request, expressing concerns about the country's preparedness for the post-LDC reality. Although the interim government initially favoured postponing the transition, it later decided not to follow that course. Currently, the Economic Relations Division has written to the Chair of the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) requesting an extension of the preparatory period for graduation until 24 November 2029.

Bangladesh has submitted its 2025 annual report to the CDP, stating that the country now meets all three criteria for LDC graduation. Despite various global and domestic shocks, the report mentions continued progress towards the goal of graduation in November 2026. Furthermore, progress in implementing the 'Smooth Transition Strategy'' amid economic challenges has been claimed.

The three criteria for graduation are gross national income per capita, the human asset index, and the economic vulnerability index. The new government’s major challenge now is to maintain the continuous progress of these indicators and prepare to address the potential trade and financial impacts after the transition.