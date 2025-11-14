'Public representatives' flood the streets

We are caught in such a trap. We cannot escape. The more we struggle, the tighter the knot becomes. The question is, will this continue? How long will it continue?

Are there no good people out there? There are, but they do not have the qualities of “public representatives.” To be a representative of the people, one needs a lot of money and a lot of power. One brings the other. Ordinary people usually do not go to others seeking service. They want to live their lives without anyone getting in their way; but that is not happening. The “public representatives” are determined—they will provide service. Public consent does not matter here.

Among public representatives, there are divisions. They cannot all be gathered under one umbrella. So there are different umbrellas, different groups. In the language of modern political science, we call these political parties. There are rivalries among the public representatives. They all want to provide service. They jostle among themselves. If necessary, they even incite riots.

Why do people fall into the trap of these parties? The truth is, these “public representatives” did not fall from the sky! They emerged from among the people of this country. They were born with the natural traits of the people of this region. The day they took initiation into becoming public representatives, they became distinguished. They flexed their muscles, their voices grew louder, their shoulders broadened, their midriffs expanded, and their skin grew thicker. Their pockets grew heavier.

There are a few easy ways to recognise a public representative. Their attire is distinct. They put on something that makes them look like “inhabitants of another planet.” They think the people of the country are ignorant, foolish, unable to understand their own good. They must be made aware that public representatives know more, understand more. They have a "moral duty" to guide the people. It makes no difference whether the people want this service or not!