What are the Prime Minister’s challenges in changing the political culture?

When behaviour itself carries a political message, another question naturally arises: does the conduct we observe from a leader in public fully define that leader''s style of leadership, or is it merely one element of political presentation?

To explore this question, it is useful to recall the work of Canadian sociologist Erving Goffman. In his influential book ''The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life,'' Goffman argued that social life resembles a theatrical performance. The version of a person that we see on stage is the "front stage." Behind the scenes, however, lies another world where decisions are made, strategies are formulated, and genuine patterns of behavior emerge. This is the "backstage."

This idea is equally relevant to politics. What a leader wears, what they say, how they interact with common citizens, and how they present themselves in public all matter. Such behaviour conveys important messages to the public.

Yet these are only one aspect of leadership. Ultimately, people judge a leader by the decisions made by their government, the conduct of the administration, the actions taken during times of crisis, and the leader's willingness to stand up against the abuse of power.