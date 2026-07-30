Why Bangladesh's uprising is different from those of Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India

The ways in which movements and protests have unfolded across different parts of the contemporary world are reflected in these four South Asian cases as well. Despite their local differences, they share the defining characteristics of a new generation of social movements in terms of how they were organised, the tactics they employed, and the ways they communicated their messages.

According to a survey of protest movements that took place across different parts of the world between 2006 and 2020, the demands of these movements can broadly be grouped into four categories.

The first was the failure of political representation. Across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America, many people felt that the existing political system no longer represented or accommodated them. As a result, in response to the global trend of democratic backsliding, the demand for "real" or genuine democracy became the central rallying cry of most movements during this period.

The second issue was economic justice. The adoption of neoliberal policies had led to the contraction of economies, resulting in growing inequality as well as rising unemployment. Consequently, economic grievances were deeply intertwined with these movements.

The third major issue was civil rights. Many states faced widespread allegations of violating civil liberties and human rights in various ways. These grievances played a significant role in motivating people to take to the streets.

The fourth issue was the idea of global justice. Concerns over climate change and globalisation were particularly important components of protest movements in many countries across Europe and Latin America. Simply put, decades of neoliberal policies have widened social inequality. As a result, the incomes of lower- and middle-class people have declined, while access to public services and state benefits has been reduced.