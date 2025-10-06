Promises we made to women and girls

The year 2025 represents a critical moment in time for women and girls worldwide. It marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the twenty-fifth anniversary of United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, and the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations. The “Gender snapshot 2025” exhibits the distressing truth: if current trends continue, the world will reach 2030 with 351 million women and girls still living in extreme poverty.

Produced annually by UN Women and UN DESA, the “Gender snapshot” is the world’s leading source of data on gender equality and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.