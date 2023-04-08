Why do we fail in gas exploration and solar power

Massive load shedding, which started due to the acute energy crisis in July 2022, could not be decreased much even in the winter in December and January. Load shedding may increase again from April. Diesel-run power plants have been halted in a bid to save diesel import costs.

Although there is a capacity of generating 26,000 MW electricity, 10,000-11000 MW is being generated daily. Rampal Power Plant and Payra Power Plant could not operate fully due to the crisis of coal as import had been restricted.

Imported LNG fuel and the power generation policy are mainly responsible for this crisis. People concerned said this import-dependent LNG is just to benefit some influential importers. As a result, gas exploration has been ignored intentionally and power generation from renewable energy like solar power has not been given priority. This policy may have been adopted as the price of LNG in the international market was cheap, but this excessive dependence has put us in danger.

In 2020, there was huge outcry across the country as the price of LNG in the international market shot up. The situation turned worse due to the Ukraine war in 2022. However, the price of LNG has decreased. The price of oil also started increasing from July 2022.