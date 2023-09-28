Internet freedom and access to information: Where are we?

Access to information and internet freedom are an integral part of today’s societies. The UN declared 28 September as International Day for Universal Access to Information.

According to the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB), the total number of internet subscribers reached 130.94 million at the end of July 2023. Referring to BTRC, AMTOB on its official website says, at the end of the July 2023, Bangladesh had 118.79 million mobile internet users while ISP and PSTN subscribers’ number is 12.15 million.

As per the 2022 census, Bangladesh’s population is 160.98 million. More than 81 per cent of people are able to access the internet now while it was only 1.8 per cent in 2007.

Since 2008, ‘Digital Bangladesh’ has become one of the most discussed slogans in Bangladesh as ruling Awami League has begun working on the Vision 2021. Political leaders have been committed to transform Bangladesh from analog to digital.

Bangladesh dreamed to be digital by 2021, as it was the year of golden jubilee of the country’s independence. Initiatives at various labels had been taken to fulfil the dream. These initiatives created an ecosystem for the rapid growth of digital environment.

Also, the government enacted the Right to information Act, 2009 to ensure the free flow of information.