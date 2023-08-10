A survey, pessimism and the caretaker government issue

The US non-government institution, International Republican Institute (IRI), which works for the promotion of democracy and the rule of law, is an exception. They still occasionally conduct surveys on sensitive political issues. That is why questions have even been raised on the surveys they conducted before and after the two controversial elections of 2014 and 2018 respectively. On 8 August they published a survey on the forthcoming election too. Certain information that appeared in their survey completely matches with what the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

At the extended meeting of Awami League held at Ganabhaban on 6 August, he said that according to the latest survey of Bangladesh, 70 per cent of the people still support Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina and are waiting to vote for her in the coming election. (Manavzamin). The survey that IRI published does not speak directly of votes, but does mention support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They use the word ‘approval’ in their survey, in other words, the people approve what she has done. As the numbers are similar to the April survey, many feel that their survey report was at first submitted to the government, as a stakeholder, which is not unnatural at all. The question may also arise as to whether they shared this with other parties as well. Of course, he may have been referring to a separate survey of the government or the ruling party which is not open for all.

The survey has two parts – one is based on direct interviews with 5000 persons taking into consideration the men, women, age and rural and urban population. And the other is based in discussions and questions and answers carried out with eight focus groups of 10 members each. Before discussing other aspects of the survey, two factors first need to be taken into consideration. Firstly,45 per cent of the respondents said they are more or less fearful of expressing their opinions openly. Whether it was out of fear or not, we don’t know, but 5 per cent refused to even answer that question.