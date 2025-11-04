What is the source of Prothom Alo’s courage? What is the basis of its strength? It is its vast readership. With millions of readers at home and abroad, such an institution cannot be brought down. Lawsuits have come one after another, yet Prothom Alo has never lost a case, because the courts have confirmed that Prothom Alo has always reported the truth.

The 27 years of experience of Prothom Alo show that if the information you report is accurate, then angry rulers, those in power, and influential figures cannot harm you. So, what is the source of Prothom Alo’s courage.

The answer is truth. Truth is courage. Truth may be unwelcome, dangerous, and difficult to report, requiring effort and persistence, but the triumph of truth is inevitable. Truth makes us brave. Truth protects us.

Across the world, traditional journalism faces serious challenges today. In the flood of lies, rumours, and fake news, distinguishing real information has become very difficult. Thanks to new technology, anyone can spread any news; every smartphone has become a mini broadcasting center.

Negative forces create slander in unsuitable language, incite violent attacks, or, under the guise of news and journalism, spread rumours, falsehoods, and harmful propaganda. This is not just a problem in Bangladesh, it is also a challenge in Europe and America too.

Traditional news organisations see this as an opportunity. They assert that journalism is needed now more than ever, truth is needed now more than ever, and more than at any other time, people rely on objective news media to know the truth.