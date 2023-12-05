How social media content robs youngsters

To understand this we must first comprehend the enemy's strategy and fight fire with fire. What makes these contents so appealing? To mention a few, they are entertaining, quick, can be repeated, require little effort to grasp, and come in plenty of varieties.

People of all ages enjoy stories, fiction has always been special as it transports us away from reality and enchants us completely. Therefore, it has the potential to offer the level of stimulation that reels and shorts do. Tiktok fans are always looking for something new or exciting, and short stories might deliver just that. We must use it to our advantage.

As the attention span of youngsters falters and wanes, it is difficult to help them concentrate and remain focused on lengthy lessons and tasks. Their inattentiveness stems from their restlessness and that in turn is caused by the constant need for rapid switching of content. Nonetheless, similar to reels and shorts, which teenagers love, short stories are less time-consuming and can be completed in one sitting. On top of that short stories are packed with enticing plot twists, characters and settings just like in movies which any child or teenager would like to enjoy.