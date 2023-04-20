Awami League in the appointment process of the Anti-Corruption Commission

Two days after that, 'Protidiner Bangladesh' quoted Kabir bin Anwar as saying, about his Awami League duty, "The elections are ahead. The Awami League president and the prime minister has given me certain responsibilities. I have begun carrying out those responsibilities from the party office."

He was unwilling to go into details about what responsibilities the Awami League president has bestowed upon him. Meanwhile, the media raised the question on whether a person on LPR, receiving salary and benefits from the state, could join politics. Perhaps it was because this question arose, or for any other reason, that the party has not made any announcement regarding his being given this responsibility. But whether any announcement is made or not, the fact remains that he has become involved with Awami League.

The ACC act has provision for him to move away from the selection committee. But there is no sign that he will display such magnanimity to move away voluntarily. So the bottom line is that there is political representation in this selection committee. In various countries efforts are made to keep these posts free from political influence so that these institutions are independent and free of government control.

If there is political representation there, then there must be equal representation from the ruling party and the opposition in order to maintain a balance. That was the actual objective of our law. The judiciary, the Controller General ­of Accounts and the Public Service Commission -- these three are constitutionally separate from the executive and are, in theory, independent. And when the provision was drawn up to include the last cabinet secretary, surely the lawmakers did not think that a bureaucrat in in the highest post of public service would become active in a political party so soon after retirement.