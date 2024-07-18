Joining Mandela’s long walk to freedom

In a country where the black people had been submitted to humiliation and cruelty by the vicious white supremacists, it was a daunting task to ask his people to reach out and reconcile. He founded the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a court-like restorative justice body after the end of apartheid. It served to heal rather than divide, reconcile rather than seek vengeance.

He was a wise man, a compassionate man, a self-disciplined leader. Of course he was bitterly criticised by a section of his own people who saw reconciliation as a weakness, who saw him in the light of an Uncle Tom. But no, he never bowed or compromised on his lofty ideals of justice and his hatred of discrimination. It was for the sake of peace in his land that he strove for constructive nation-building rather than sinking into a mire of revenge and hatred.

So when he was accused of selling out his people, he merely shrugged off the censure and went about the business of ruling the country. He was not given to lashing out at his critics with invectives and innuendoes. He was made of a much sterner fabric, a fabric woven with wisdom, prudence, pragmatism, a love for his land and people, courage and all that it takes to be a statesman in the true sense of the word.

Mandela’s approach to forgiveness was rooted in strength rather than weakness. Indeed, it took courage and great strength of character to take up the task of reconciliation. His Truth and Reconciliation Commission didn’t close its eyes to all the savagery and injustices that had transpired. It investigated gross human rights including abductions, killings and torture. Its mandate covered sectors, institutions and individuals of both the state and the liberation movement, thus setting a high benchmark of true justice.

His unwavering dedication to his country, to peace and equality is one of the greatest stories in human history.