Fears over double-digit inflation and consumer worries

On the night of 20 September, the government increased the price of all types of fuel oil by Tk 20. This is the second price hike during the current government's tenure. This move comes at a time when there is high inflation in the country.

At the same time, the increase in fuel prices occurred when the government is committed to some major expenses and has issued related government office orders. Especially due to the salary increase for government officials and employees, there is a fear of inflation in the market. When the high cost of fuel is added, inflation could rise in both food and non-food sectors. Combined, this could push consumer-level inflation into double digits in the coming months.

Therefore, this is a major concern for consumers. There can be several explanations for why the government made such a decision at this time.

The government has taken several positive initiatives to address various ongoing issues in the energy sector. Priority is being given to renewable energy instead of imported fuel. Various benefits, including tax exemptions, have been provided in the renewable energy sector.

Additionally, institutions related to the energy sector, like BPC and PDB, are currently in a loss-making situation. If these entities cannot come out of their losses, it becomes difficult for them to conduct normal activities, such as obtaining loans from abroad or opening LCs. Investors also lack confidence in making new investments because of doubts about whether these entities can pay their dues properly.