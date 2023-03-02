Fulpori, Chhatra League and the meaning of mockery

Earlier, in an incident of assault by Chhatra League at Rajshahi College, the authorities had mediated a compromise and Chhatra League had given an assurance that it would not exert force to make anyone join their programmes. But it was not heard that any punishment was meted out. In the case of Eden College too, the tortured student was assured of a seat in the hall, but no one knows of any punishment of the Chhatra League leader who had committed the crime. In fact, her pictures with Awami League leaders appeared on social media, indicating that there was no possibility of her being punished.

According to the dictionary, the proctor is someone who supervises and monitors students. Merriam-Webster says in Britain a proctor patrols the area at night and keeps watch in case any student got involved in any unethical activity. Perhaps to the present proctors, beating up the general students, making the 'guest rooms', extortion, sexual harassment and torture, are all ethical matters. If not, why are they playing the role of the criminals' protectors? In light of the new norm of monopolised power of the ruling party, it would be better to rename the post of proctor as Chattra League proctor.

The question may arise, there is the vice chancellor who is above the proctor, as head of the university administration, so why does he not do anything? The appointment of a vice chancellor is a reward for political loyalty and therein lies the answer. In Dhaka University we have seen when any student organisation, other than Chhatra League, goes to stage a sit-in to place demands before the vice chancellor, he feels insecure and summons Chhatra League for security. It is nothing different in the other educational institutions. The anarchy being seen in the other institutions of higher education are nothing but the consequence of all this. The unfortunate fact remains, such anarchy never prevailed before, whether during military rule or even after the so-called reversion to democracy.

Just as the opposition has been oppressed, repressed and pushed up against the wall in national politics to create a political imbalance, it is the same at the educational institutions. The ruling class dominate all over. In a democracy is such a situation emerged, the education minister would either resign or be removed. At a national level just a voterless or uncontested elections have become culture, at the educational institutions Chhatra League holds all control with no student union. In order to resolve such a situation, the other student organisations must take strong action at the institutions. This calls for a change in national politics too.