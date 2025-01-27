Waterlogging in Chattogram: What is to be done

Assuaging public suffering is one of the major tasks of the interim government. Waterlogging in Chattogram city is one of the main causes of public suffering. The chief advisor has assigned Adilur Rahman Khan, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Asif Mahmud and me to determine what is to be done to resolve this problem before the onset of monsoon. On 5 January we held a meeting in Dhaka with various government offices and agencies, teachers, researchers and other stakeholders to look into the problem and its solution. Then on 18 January we directly inspected the progress made so far on the project to resolve the waterlogging problem and made an effort to understand the cause and extent of the problem. The next day we met with government offices and agencies, teachers, researchers and other stakeholders yet again at the Chattogram Circuit House.

Chattogram city, perched on the mouth of the river Karnaphuli, is somewhat different from other cities. There had quite a few hills and hillocks in and around the city. There had been 57 canals that drained away rainwater. As the land was sloped, the water would easily run down into the canals. As I grew up in Chattogram, that is what I was used to seeing from childhood. So why is there is waterlogging now?