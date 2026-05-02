Discrimination against the disabled: Denied entry, demanding dignity

A recent viral video (in March 2026) has sparked a necessary and difficult conversation in Bangladesh about accessibility, ableism, and institutional responsibility. The footage shows a wheelchair user being denied entry to a commercial showroom in Dhaka by a security guard. The store was open, yet the person was stopped at the entrance — apparently because of assumptions about whether someone using a wheelchair should be inside such a space.

What followed was a heated exchange, the moment was caught on camera and after explaining the situation, the showroom management allowed the person to enter, and the guard apologised for his behavior. The brand later issued a public apology on its official Facebook page. While some appreciated the apology, others raised a more urgent question: why did this happen, and why was someone unable to access a place that should have been accessible from the start? Every day, many persons with disabilities face exclusion in public life. That incident highlights a deeper and ongoing problem.