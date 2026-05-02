Opinion
Discrimination against the disabled: Denied entry, demanding dignity
A recent viral video (in March 2026) has sparked a necessary and difficult conversation in Bangladesh about accessibility, ableism, and institutional responsibility. The footage shows a wheelchair user being denied entry to a commercial showroom in Dhaka by a security guard. The store was open, yet the person was stopped at the entrance — apparently because of assumptions about whether someone using a wheelchair should be inside such a space.
What followed was a heated exchange, the moment was caught on camera and after explaining the situation, the showroom management allowed the person to enter, and the guard apologised for his behavior. The brand later issued a public apology on its official Facebook page. While some appreciated the apology, others raised a more urgent question: why did this happen, and why was someone unable to access a place that should have been accessible from the start? Every day, many persons with disabilities face exclusion in public life. That incident highlights a deeper and ongoing problem.
Accessibility is a right, not a privilege
Bangladesh does have a legal framework that recognizes disability rights. The Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2013, broadly defines disability across multiple categories and affirms the right of persons with disabilities to participate equally in social and public life. At the international level, Bangladesh is also a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which highlights that disability is not just a medical condition. Instead, it results from the interaction between a person’s impairment and societal barriers—physical, institutional, and attitudinal. However, incidents like the showroom episode reveal a persistent gap between legal recognition and everyday reality.
Assistive devices are part of the person with disabilities
One significant lesson from the incident is how society still misunderstands assistive devices. For the user, they are an extension of mobility — as vital as legs are for someone who walks. The same applies to other assistive tools, such as crutches, white canes, hearing aids, communication boards, and screen reader technologies etc. When a person using such devices is denied access to a place, the issue is not the device itself. It is the design of the space and the attitudes of those controlling entry. In the viral video, the security guard did not see the customer first. He saw a wheelchair. His response likely was not driven by personal malice but by a lack of guidance, awareness, and training. That gap between law and everyday practice is where the real crisis lies.
The ableism that often goes unnoticed
Disability inclusion advocates often describe this deeper issue as ableism — a set of beliefs and practices that treat people with disabilities as less capable, less independent, or somehow misplaced in public life. Ableism doesn''t always show as open hostility. More often, it operates subtly through assumptions: that wheelchair users must always be accompanied, that blind people must be guided rather than spoken to directly, or that individuals with intellectual disabilities cannot take on leadership roles.
These assumptions influence institutions that rarely question their practices and appear in everyday language—phrases like ''wheelchair-bound,'' ''suffering from blindness,'' or ''special needs''—which frame disability with pity instead of dignity. As a result, disability advocates in Bangladesh focus on promoting inclusive language and awareness to foster social change.
Institutions must take the lead
Individual goodwill alone cannot resolve these issues. Policies, training, and institutional practices are much more important. If accessibility had been included in the showroom’s operational policies, the outcome might have been different. Accessibility audits of physical spaces, stafftraining on disability rights, and clear procedures for frontline employees could have prevented the incident altogether.
True change will happen when accessibility is viewed not as an accommodation after the fact, but as a basic standard of equality and participation for all citizens.
Businesses can adopt universal design principles that include step-free entrances, ramps, wider doorways, and accessible restrooms. Staff— from security to customer service — can be trained on disability etiquette and legal obligations under national law. Organisations can also assign accessibility coordinators and set aside specific budgets for inclusive infrastructure. These are not extraordinary measures; they are basic operational standards for an inclusive society.
Why private sector matters
Bangladesh’s private sector plays a vital role in this transformation. Businesses shape the day environment where millions live, work, and interact. When companies make their spaces accessible, they do more than just serve customers with disabilities; they set new standards that influence suppliers, competitors, and customers throughout the economy. There is also a strong economic reason for this. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics 2021, Bangladesh is estimated to have between 4.6 and 4.74 million people with disabilities. They are consumers, workers, and citizens whose economic participation is often limited by inaccessible infrastructure and negative attitudes. When businesses ignore accessibility, they overlook a significant part of society.
A moment that should lead to change
The person at the center of the viral video did more than just challenge a security guard’s decision. Their refusal to accept exclusion highlights a broader demand for dignity and equal participation. Accessibility cannot depend on individual employees'' discretion or a company''s reputation after public criticism. It is a right recognized under both national law and international commitments. The real question now is whether institutions — corporate, government, and social — are willing to move beyond reactive apologies and embrace proactive change.
The showroom incident should be remembered not just as a viral moment but as a reminder of how easily dignity can be denied when accessibility is treated as option. Bangladesh already has the laws and commitments needed to ensure inclusion. What remains missing is consistent implementation, awareness, and institutional responsibility. Apologies may address one incident, but they do not remove the barriers that still exist in public and commercial spaces. True change will happen when accessibility is viewed not as an accommodation after the fact, but as a basic standard of equality and participation for all citizens.
* Shuhail Hussain is a development professional advocating for disability inclusion across all sectors of Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].