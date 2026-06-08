Bangladesh needs a balanced approach to organic farming

However, fully organic rice cultivation remains difficult for Bangladesh at present. Organic rice farming generally requires more labor, compost, land management, and time while often producing lower yields. Given Bangladesh’s huge population, any significant decline in rice production could create economic instability and increase food insecurity. Therefore, conventional scientific farming methods are likely to continue playing an important role in large scale rice production for the foreseeable future.

This does not mean Bangladesh should continue unlimited chemical intensive farming without reform. Instead, the country may benefit more from integrated farming systems that combine reduced chemical fertilizer use, organic compost, climate smart agriculture, precision irrigation, biological pest control, and modern agricultural research. Such a hybrid model may provide the best balance between environmental protection and food security.

International experiences also provide important lessons. India has expanded organic farming successfully in certain regions, particularly in the state of Sikkim, which became the world’s first fully organic state. However, Sikkim’s smaller population and unique agricultural structure differ significantly from Bangladesh. Bhutan also promotes environmentally friendly agriculture as part of its national development philosophy, but Bhutan’s smaller population and lower food demand make full organic transition easier. European countries such as Germany, Denmark, and France strongly support organic farming through subsidies, regulations, and consumer demand, yet even these countries continue conventional agriculture alongside organic systems. These examples demonstrate that while organic farming can provide important environmental and economic benefits, most countries still depend on mixed agricultural systems to ensure food security.

Organic and sustainable agriculture could also benefit Bangladesh economically. The country imports large quantities of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural chemicals every year. Reducing dependency on imported agricultural inputs could lower foreign currency expenditure. At the same time, global demand for organic food products continues to grow rapidly. Bangladesh could potentially expand exports of organic tea, vegetables, fruits, spices, shrimp, and fish products, generating valuable export earnings while improving environmental sustainability.