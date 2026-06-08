Opinion
Bangladesh needs a balanced approach to organic farming
Bangladesh is a small country with a huge population of nearly 180 million people. Over the past few decades, the country has made remarkable progress in agricultural production, particularly in rice cultivation, through the use of modern farming technologies, irrigation systems, chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and high yielding crop varieties. This agricultural advancement has played a major role in strengthening food security and reducing hunger across the country. However, the same process has also created serious environmental and public health concerns.
Excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides has damaged soil fertility, polluted water resources, reduced biodiversity, and increased concerns about food safety. As climate change intensifies, Bangladesh’s agricultural system is becoming even more vulnerable to floods, droughts, salinity, cyclones, and irregular rainfall patterns. In this context, discussions about organic farming are receiving increasing attention among environmentalists, agricultural experts, policymakers, and consumers.
Yet an important question remains. Is Bangladesh truly suitable for large scale organic farming when agricultural production may decline? The answer is not straightforward. Organic farming offers important environmental and health benefits, but a complete transition to fully organic agriculture may not be practical for a densely populated country like Bangladesh at this stage. Instead, Bangladesh may need a balanced and selective approach where organic farming is promoted in sectors where it is environmentally effective, economically viable, and socially sustainable without threatening national food security.
Organic farming refers to an agricultural system that avoids or significantly reduces the use of synthetic chemical fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, and genetically modified organisms. Instead, it depends on natural farming methods such as composting, crop rotation, biological pest control, green manure, and organic waste recycling to maintain soil fertility and agricultural productivity.
Organic farming is not simply about producing chemical free food. It also focuses on protecting ecosystems, preserving biodiversity, improving soil health, reducing environmental pollution, and promoting long term sustainability. Around the world, organic farming is increasingly viewed as part of a broader movement toward environmentally responsible agriculture capable of addressing climate change and ecological degradation.
Bangladesh is already facing several environmental challenges directly linked to conventional agricultural practices. Continuous and excessive use of chemical fertilizers has weakened soil fertility in many agricultural regions. Heavy pesticide use has contaminated vegetables, fruits, fisheries, and water bodies, creating concerns regarding human health and food safety.
Agricultural experts have repeatedly warned that long term chemical dependency may gradually reduce the natural productivity of farmland. Beneficial insects, pollinators, aquatic ecosystems, and microorganisms are also increasingly threatened by chemical intensive farming methods.
Climate change has added another layer of pressure on Bangladesh’s agricultural system. Bangladesh remains one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world. Coastal salinity, floods, droughts, cyclones, and unpredictable weather patterns are already affecting agricultural production and rural livelihoods. Organic farming methods often improve soil structure and water retention capacity, making agricultural land more resilient during extreme weather conditions. Healthier soils can also absorb carbon more effectively, contributing to climate adaptation and environmental sustainability.
Despite these advantages, food security remains the central challenge in the debate over organic farming in Bangladesh. The country has limited agricultural land but an enormous population to feed. Studies conducted by international agricultural organisations and scientific research institutions suggest that organic farming often produces lower yields compared to conventional industrial farming, particularly during the transition period from chemical based agriculture. Research indicates that organic yields may be 10 to 25 per cent lower depending on crop type, climate conditions, and farming methods.
For Bangladesh, this creates a difficult dilemma. A sudden nationwide shift toward fully organic farming could reduce agricultural output, increase food prices, and increase dependence on food imports. Rice production is particularly sensitive because rice remains the staple food for the majority of the population. Modern rice cultivation in Bangladesh depends heavily on fertilizers, irrigation, improved seed varieties, and scientific farming methods. Any major decline in rice production could threaten national food stability and create economic pressure.
The future of Bangladeshi agriculture will depend on achieving a careful balance among food security, environmental protection, public health, economic sustainability, and climate resilience
For this reason, many agricultural economists and environmental experts believe Bangladesh should avoid extreme positions. Rather than fully replacing conventional agriculture, the country needs a balanced approach that combines environmental sustainability with food security. Organic farming may not be equally suitable for all agricultural sectors. Some sectors offer far greater potential for environmentally sustainable and economically viable organic production.
Vegetables and fruits are among the most promising sectors for organic farming in Bangladesh. Public concern regarding pesticide contamination is especially high in these products, and urban consumers are increasingly demanding safer and chemical free food. Organic vegetables and fruits can also generate higher market prices and create export opportunities. Bangladesh’s tea industry could also benefit significantly from organic cultivation. International demand for organic tea is increasing rapidly, particularly in Europe and North America. Organic tea production could help Bangladesh earn valuable foreign currency while improving environmental sustainability in tea growing areas.
Organic farming may also be suitable for spices and medicinal herbs such as turmeric, ginger, coriander, chili, and herbal products because these crops often require fewer chemical inputs and have growing export potential. Sustainable and organic aquaculture practices may strengthen Bangladesh’s shrimp and fish exports, which often face international concerns regarding chemical contamination and food safety standards. Urban and rooftop farming can also contribute positively by improving food safety awareness and environmental consciousness without threatening national food production levels.
However, fully organic rice cultivation remains difficult for Bangladesh at present. Organic rice farming generally requires more labor, compost, land management, and time while often producing lower yields. Given Bangladesh’s huge population, any significant decline in rice production could create economic instability and increase food insecurity. Therefore, conventional scientific farming methods are likely to continue playing an important role in large scale rice production for the foreseeable future.
This does not mean Bangladesh should continue unlimited chemical intensive farming without reform. Instead, the country may benefit more from integrated farming systems that combine reduced chemical fertilizer use, organic compost, climate smart agriculture, precision irrigation, biological pest control, and modern agricultural research. Such a hybrid model may provide the best balance between environmental protection and food security.
International experiences also provide important lessons. India has expanded organic farming successfully in certain regions, particularly in the state of Sikkim, which became the world’s first fully organic state. However, Sikkim’s smaller population and unique agricultural structure differ significantly from Bangladesh. Bhutan also promotes environmentally friendly agriculture as part of its national development philosophy, but Bhutan’s smaller population and lower food demand make full organic transition easier. European countries such as Germany, Denmark, and France strongly support organic farming through subsidies, regulations, and consumer demand, yet even these countries continue conventional agriculture alongside organic systems. These examples demonstrate that while organic farming can provide important environmental and economic benefits, most countries still depend on mixed agricultural systems to ensure food security.
Organic and sustainable agriculture could also benefit Bangladesh economically. The country imports large quantities of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural chemicals every year. Reducing dependency on imported agricultural inputs could lower foreign currency expenditure. At the same time, global demand for organic food products continues to grow rapidly. Bangladesh could potentially expand exports of organic tea, vegetables, fruits, spices, shrimp, and fish products, generating valuable export earnings while improving environmental sustainability.
Bangladesh is therefore not currently in a position to fully replace conventional agriculture with organic farming because ensuring food security for 180 million people remains the country’s highest agricultural priority. A major decline in crop production, particularly rice, could create serious economic and social consequences. However, this does not mean organic farming has no future in Bangladesh. On the contrary, considering environmental degradation, climate change, soil fertility loss, food safety concerns, and growing public awareness, the country increasingly needs a balanced and environmentally responsible agricultural strategy.
The most practical path forward is neither fully organic nor fully chemical intensive agriculture. Bangladesh instead needs a balanced agricultural model that combines modern scientific farming with sustainable and selective organic practices. Organic farming may be most useful and effective in vegetables, fruits, tea, spices, fisheries, and urban agriculture, while staple crop production can continue through improved scientific farming with reduced chemical dependency. Ultimately, the future of Bangladeshi agriculture will depend on achieving a careful balance among food security, environmental protection, public health, economic sustainability, and climate resilience.
* The author is a freelance writer
* The opinions expressed here are the author's own