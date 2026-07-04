The questions that have arisen over deaths in custody and in prisons

Deaths in the custody of law enforcement agencies or in prisons in Bangladesh are not new. However, some deaths within a short period have triggered wide discussions and questions. This is because a significant portion of the victims in these incidents have a political identity; they were associated with the of the Awami League (whose activities are now currently banned).

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The Detective Branch (DB) detained Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Pranto (27), an activist of the Chhatra League (whose activities now banned) from Madhukhali Upazila, Faridpur at 5:00pm on 20 June. It is alleged by his relatives that Ishtiaq was beaten in front of his mother. His mother, Khadija Akter, claimed that a conversation took place between their relative and the DB police, indicating that Ishtiaq would be released upon payment of Tk 65,000. Later, the DB stated that since Ishtiaq is associated with the Chhatra League, he would not be released that day. The next morning, they were asked to bring Tk 100,000 to Faridpur. Ishtiaq died the next day at 8 AM in Faridpur Medical College Hospital. His family alleges that he died after being beaten and becoming ill by DB members.