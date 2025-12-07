Joint statement from diplomatic missions
Building on tradition and partnership to prevent violence against women in Bangladesh
Embassies reaffirm their commitment to supporting Bangladesh in promoting compassion, respect, and protection as guiding values in the collective effort to prevent violence against women.
Each year, from 25 November to 10 December, Bangladesh joins the global community in observing the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). This campaign reminds us that societies thrive when women and girls are respected, safe, and able to participate meaningfully in decisions that shape their lives.
While the campaign highlights systemic challenges, it also creates space for dialogue and awareness. Yet it also exposes troubling realities with lasting social, psychological, and economic consequences. Globally, one in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence.
In Bangladesh, the 2024 Violence Against Women Survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with UNFPA revealed that over 70 per cent of women have faced intimate partner violence, with prevalence even higher in disaster-prone areas. Cases of early and forced marriages continue to cause concern and, according to UNFPA-UNICEF, nearly 50 per cent of Bangladeshi girls marry before the age of 18, which is a form of gender-based violence.
While these figures focus on household violence, it underscores the urgent need for a coordinated response to address harassment, intimidation and abuse online and in public spaces, where women face growing risks that hinder their full participation in society.
Prevention of Violence: A Shared Responsibility
Gender-based violence is a global concern. No faith, community, or nation is immune. Yet the most effective solutions are those that are locally rooted and culturally embraced. Bangladesh’s rich religious and cultural traditions can serve as a powerful foundation for change.
Whether Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, indigenous traditions, or other religions, the values of compassion, respect, dignity, and protection of others are shared principles. These moral foundations of peaceful coexistence can help combat GBV and build safer communities. But values alone are not enough—change requires active participation, especially from those who hold influence in families, communities and institutions.
Engaging Men and Boys
Addressing GBV requires the meaningful involvement of men and boys. By embracing positive expressions of masculinity, they can serve as allies in challenging harmful norms.
This is not about rejecting tradition, but about demonstrating fairness, responsibility, and protection. Fathers, brothers, teachers, and religious leaders who embody these values play an essential role in empowering women and girls to thrive and in building resilient communities.
Empowering Women and Girls
Women make up more than half of Bangladesh’s population. As teachers, engineers, doctors, artists, lawyers, entrepreneurs, caregivers, factory workers and leaders, they are central to the country’s growth. Supporting their safety, education, leadership and participation strengthens families, contributes to national progress, and helps build a future where dignity and security are the norm, not the exception.
Digital Safety and Emerging Challenges
This year’s global theme—UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls—reminds us that safety must extend to the digital space. Women are disproportionately impacted by online abuse, including harassment, threats, and attempts to silence their voices. Emerging threats such as AI-generated deepfakes, doxxing, and impersonation compound these risks.
These forms of violence are often underreported and less visible, yet they significantly impact women’s ability to participate safely and equally in public life. Addressing these challenges requires listening to women’s experiences and ensuring their full participation in shaping society, both online and offline.
Partnership for Change
Tackling these challenges requires collective action and strong partnerships. Our diplomatic missions are proud to work alongside the Government of Bangladesh, civil society, religious leaders, and youth in promoting dignity, equity, and peace.
As friends of Bangladesh, we believe the answers to preventing GBV are embedded in the country’s diverse values, cultural heritage, and commitment to family and community. During these 16 Days of Activism, we reaffirm our joint commitment to a Bangladesh where women and girls live free from violence, and where men and boys are proud to be their allies in building a more just, fair and inclusive society.
This message is cosigned by:
1. Australian High Commission, Bangladesh
2. British High Commission, Bangladesh
3. High Commission of Canada, Bangladesh
4. The Royal Danish Embassy in Bangladesh
5. Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh
6. Embassy of France in Bangladesh
7. Embassy of Germany in Bangladesh
8. Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh
9. Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh
10. The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh
11. Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh
12. Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh.