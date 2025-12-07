Building on tradition and partnership to prevent violence against women in Bangladesh

Each year, from 25 November to 10 December, Bangladesh joins the global community in observing the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). This campaign reminds us that societies thrive when women and girls are respected, safe, and able to participate meaningfully in decisions that shape their lives.

While the campaign highlights systemic challenges, it also creates space for dialogue and awareness. Yet it also exposes troubling realities with lasting social, psychological, and economic consequences. Globally, one in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence.

In Bangladesh, the 2024 Violence Against Women Survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with UNFPA revealed that over 70 per cent of women have faced intimate partner violence, with prevalence even higher in disaster-prone areas. Cases of early and forced marriages continue to cause concern and, according to UNFPA-UNICEF, nearly 50 per cent of Bangladeshi girls marry before the age of 18, which is a form of gender-based violence.