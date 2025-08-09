July Declaration: What are we supposed to do with it?

It may be noted that on 5 August, the anniversary of the July popular uprising, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus read out a 28-point Declaration and officially declared state and constitutional recognition of the uprising.

Political leaders may of course bring their partisan or personal perspectives to the interpretation of the Declaration. But the hard truths of history cannot be denied or disregarded.

In this context, one may look into the reaction of British journalist David Bergman, renowned for 'The War Crimes Files', the documentary that first brought the issue of 1971 war criminals to light in the 1980s. In his Facebook Post, David Bergman wrote: " Much of the history - as well as description of the Awami League - set out in this declaration is highly biased and partial, and seems to just represent the views of those who hate the Awami League, not just for what the party has done whilst in government, but for what the party is to them, that is to say a political adversary. That is to say, much of it reads like a political tract written by long standing adversaries and critics of the Awami League."

His concern is that the narrative presented in the Declaration could prove even more problematic than the politically biased version of the 1971 war promoted by the Awami League.

According to David Bergman, the Declaration portrays the Awami League’s rule from 1972 to 1975 solely through the lens of one-party governance under BAKSAL, overlooking the initiatives the party undertook in the post-war nation-building process.