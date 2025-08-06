David Bergman’s initial comments on July Declaration

British journalist David Bergman wrote down his initial reactions on the “July Declaration” in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus read out the document. Below are his comments in detail:

These are my initial comments on the “July Declaration” read out today by the leader of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus.

1. Much of the history - as well as description of the Awami League - set out in this declaration is highly biased and partial, and seems to just represent the views of those who hate the Awami League, not just for what the party has done whilst in government, but for what the party is to them, that is to say a political adversary. That is to say, much of it reads like a political tract written by long standing adversaries and critics of the Awami League.

2. As a whole, the politicised narrative contained in this declaration is arguably far more problematic than the politicised history that the Awami League deployed in relation to the 1971 war - which had been (ironically) so strongly criticised (by its critics) during Awami League times. This Declaration is replacing one highly partisan and politicised version of history by another even more politicised version. Who knew that was what August 5 was about!