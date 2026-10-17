Why are people struggling in a country with a per capita income of 3000 dollars?

According to preliminary estimates by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), per capita income reached $3,020 for the first time in fiscal year 2025–26. However, that estimate was based on an assumed growth rate of 4.14 per cent. In the revised estimate, growth has fallen to 3.68 per cent.

The World Bank’s latest forecast suggests that economic growth may remain stuck at around 3.4 per cent in the current fiscal year as well. The record in average income, therefore, does not translate into a record in ordinary people’s purchasing power.

The clearest evidence of this is found in the poverty figures. According to the 2016 Household Income and Expenditure Survey, the poverty rate stood at 24.3 per cent. By 2022, it had fallen to 18.7 per cent—one of the most significant achievements in a decade and a half.

However, a newly published World Bank report says that the national poverty rate has risen for four consecutive years, reaching an estimated 22.5 per cent in 2026. At the international poverty line of $3 a day, nearly 2.1 million people fell into poverty in the last fiscal year alone.

In other words, in just four years, we have come close to losing much of the progress achieved over an entire decade. Yet 62 per cent of the country’s poor still remain outside the social safety net.