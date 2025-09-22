The city runs late today: Dhaka waterlogging, our everyday curse

You know it has rained in Dhaka when the city suddenly forgets how to move. Just a few millimetres of rain — barely enough to water a stubborn houseplant — and voilà, the capital of Bangladesh is transformed into Venice. Except here, the gondolas are replaced by rickshaws demanding triple fare, and the canals are filled with a cocktail of mud, waste, and whatever sinister organisms thrive in knee-deep water.

This is the story of Dhaka for over a decade now. Year after year, season after season, our city drowns faithfully at the first sign of rain. And yet nobody — not the city corporations, not the mayors (past or present), and certainly not us, the perennially patient citizens — seems to know when, or if, it will ever end.

Before every monsoon, we heard the same rehearsed promises: “This time, we will solve waterlogging.” It was almost like the opening act of a play we’d all seen too many times — speeches, blueprints, grand assurances. Curtain fell, and nothing changed.