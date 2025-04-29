Opinion
Accused assaulted in court: Law in the hands of lawyers!
It is seen in a video clip that a section of unruly people are slapping and punching former law minister Anisul Huq at Narayanganj court premises.
The incident took place on Monday. But the people, who carried out the attack, are none but a section of unruly lawyers who are supposed to ensure the justice of the people. On the flip side, the angry lawyers took up the law in their hands and beat up handcuffed former law minister.
It is also notable that instead of resisting the assaulters, the police members started running, taking the former minister with them towards the safety of the prison van. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media. Now questions have arisen as to what is the duty of the police. The police must ensure that the accused cannot flee and also that the accused are not attacked by anyone. The police have utterly failed to carry out their duty properly.
Asked how the former minister could be assaulted while leaving the courtroom, Narayanganj court police inspector Mohammad Qaiyum denied the allegation that the former minister was assaulted in the court premises. "A few lawyers were trying to escalate the situation. However, Anisul Huq was sent back to the Kashimpur Central Prison following the hearing," he said. The incident needs to investigated properly and the perpetrators need to be brought to book.
The unruly lawyers defying the legal system slapped and punched the former senior minister. Whatever offences the former minister committed cannot be assaulted by anyone as the accused will face the trial court which will ensure justice, punishment or acquittal.
This is not first time that the incidents of assaults are happening in Bangladesh court. Earlier, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and former deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy were physically assaulted as they were being produced to the court for a remand hearing in a murder case (20 August, the Daily Star). This unruly behaviour of a section of lawyers and people on the court premises go against the rule of law (Daily Star 15 August).
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government amid the student-led mass uprising on 5 August, the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August. Following the formation of the new government, expectations ran high that anarchy in many sectors will be wiped out. Good governance and the rule of law will be established. Corrupt people of the previous autocratic government will be brought to book. A good atmosphere will prevail in every sphere of society.
But in many cases it is seen that the law is not taking its own course. For example, till writing this article on Tuesday afternoon, no legal action has been taken against those carried out the attack on the former law minister Anisul Huq in Narayanganj court premises. Moreover, we don't know anything that steps had been taken against those who carried out attacks earlier.
However, citizens of the country feel that those, especially the lawyers who are creating anarchy on the court premises, must be brought to book. No one has the right to take the law in his or her hands under the justice system.
The advisory council of the interim government must ensure that such events are not repeated on the court presumes as many more accused would be brought to the court.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]