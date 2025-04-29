Accused assaulted in court: Law in the hands of lawyers!

It is seen in a video clip that a section of unruly people are slapping and punching former law minister Anisul Huq at Narayanganj court premises.

The incident took place on Monday. But the people, who carried out the attack, are none but a section of unruly lawyers who are supposed to ensure the justice of the people. On the flip side, the angry lawyers took up the law in their hands and beat up handcuffed former law minister.

It is also notable that instead of resisting the assaulters, the police members started running, taking the former minister with them towards the safety of the prison van. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media. Now questions have arisen as to what is the duty of the police. The police must ensure that the accused cannot flee and also that the accused are not attacked by anyone. The police have utterly failed to carry out their duty properly.