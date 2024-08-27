Events on court premises unwarranted!

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government amid the student-led mass uprising on 5 August, the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August. Following the formation of the new government, expectations have run high that anarchy in many sectors will be wiped out. Good governance and the rule of law will be established. Corrupt people of the previous autocratic government will be brought to book. Corruption and money laundering will be stopped. A good atmosphere will prevail in every sphere of society.

It is not logical that all expectations will be fulfilled overnight. Rather things will improve gradually. Of the many things unfolding during the interim government, the arrest of former ministers, Awami League men and high-ups of the previous government have drawn everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, former law minister Anisul Huq, social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former prime minister's adviser Salman F Rahman, retired justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, among others, have been arrested.

People from all walks of life expect that these people are arrested on specific allegations and justice will be done in accordance with the law and perpetrators will be punished. But during the process of legal activities, some unwarranted events are happening, which gives rise to the question of rule of law.