Opinion
Events on court premises unwarranted!
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government amid the student-led mass uprising on 5 August, the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August. Following the formation of the new government, expectations have run high that anarchy in many sectors will be wiped out. Good governance and the rule of law will be established. Corrupt people of the previous autocratic government will be brought to book. Corruption and money laundering will be stopped. A good atmosphere will prevail in every sphere of society.
It is not logical that all expectations will be fulfilled overnight. Rather things will improve gradually. Of the many things unfolding during the interim government, the arrest of former ministers, Awami League men and high-ups of the previous government have drawn everyone's attention.
Meanwhile, former law minister Anisul Huq, social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former prime minister's adviser Salman F Rahman, retired justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, among others, have been arrested.
People from all walks of life expect that these people are arrested on specific allegations and justice will be done in accordance with the law and perpetrators will be punished. But during the process of legal activities, some unwarranted events are happening, which gives rise to the question of rule of law.
Ex-social welfare minister Dipu Moni and ex-deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy were physically assaulted as they were being produced to the court for a remand hearing in a murder case (20 August, the Daily Star).
This unruly behaviour of a section of lawyers and people on the court premises go against the rule of law (Daily Star 15 August).
Moreover, a section of pro-BNP and Jamaat lawyers did not allow any lawyers to stand for Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq. Salman and Anisul might have committed crimes during the last 15 years of Awami League rule. However, they have the right to defend themselves before the court.
Retired justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury has come under an attack while he was being taken to the court in Sylhet after his detention from the border areas (Prothom Alo 24 August).
The incident took place at the entrance of the court. Pro-BNP lawyers and a group of people on the court premises indiscriminately punched Shamsuddin Chowdhury while entering the court. Some people hurled eggs and shoes at him. Some chanted 'Bhua Bhua'.
While exchanging greetings with the leaders of Bangladesh’s Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, the auspicious birth celebration of Lord Sri Krishna on Monday, chief adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus said, “Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen. Our job is to ensure justice for every citizen." (BSS 26 August)
Citizens of the country feel that those, especially the lawyers who are creating anarchy on the court premises, must be booked. No one has the right to take the law in his or her hands under the justice system.
The advisory council of the interim government must ensure that such events are not repeated on the court presumes as many more accused would be brought to the court. In this regard, the ministry concerned can issue a strong message to maintain a good environment at the court.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]