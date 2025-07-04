A year since the mass uprising: Not wanting what we get

There was bloodshed and war. The country became independent, but the people did not. Since birth, I’ve seen a "wounded homeland". There have been movements, regime changes, broken dreams, then all over again -- movements, regime changes, shattered dreams. It’s a vicious cycle. We return to where we started. The circle never breaks.

Patriotism is a sentiment. The desire for development goes hand in hand with it. Without development, what good is a country? A few well-established syndicates of seasoned players toy with this sentiment like a game of "kabaddi". They grow stout and strong. They turn from riding ramshackle tempos for flashy BMWs. One syndicate opposes another, meting out promises of hope. We forget what happened five or ten years ago. Once again, we run after the mirage.

Why has Golden Bengal become a cremation ground? That question had once taken our nationalist movement to the peak. We won independence. Our political guardians gifted us the worst famine of the century. While rice rotted in warehouses, people died of hunger on the streets. Since then, we’ve witnessed one ruler after the other, sometimes in civilian garb and sometimes in military uniforms.

The aspirations and sentiments of the people have been turned into political capital, leading to one regime change after another: 1971, 1975, 1990, 1996 and most recently, 2024. We witnessed the longest July in history. It felt like the poem: "We pledge our lives and deaths/Comrades, the final battle begins today/Come, let us unite." A massive boulder has rolled away, but then what?