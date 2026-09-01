BNP's 48th founding anniversary: Politics of trust and the left-right equation

Because of its liberal and constructive development philosophy, the BNP has naturally been able to connect with ordinary people. While other parties have sought to build political narratives by capitalising on ethnic and cultural superiority and religious majoritarianism, the BNP has sought to draw closer to the people through economic, social, and pluralistic cultural programmes. In keeping with this tradition, the BNP has consistently stood by the people during times of crisis in the country. The BNP has never taken a position against ordinary citizens during the country’s most severe crises.

In 1971, Ziaur Rahman’s radio address stirred people across the country. During the movement against the authoritarian rule of Ershad, BNP, under Khaleda Zia’s leadership, remained on the streets and led the movement. Most recently, in the effort to oust Sheikh Hasina’s fascist regime, BNP, under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, stood firmly on the side of the people. Over this long period, BNP has had to make many sacrifices. It has faced repression and persecution. Numerous party leaders and activists have been subjected to enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings.

BNP has always placed its faith in the people of the country. Although it has been out of power four times, the BNP has a long history of political struggle and resistance. Whenever it has come to power, it has faced conspiracies as a pro-Bangladesh political party. Yet, by confronting those conspiracies, BNP has repeatedly returned to the political arena in a stronger form.

BNP is now in power, and six months of its term have already passed. It cannot be said that the BNP has been entirely successful during this period. There have been various shortcomings and lapses. It has not been able to bring the law-and-order situation fully under control. Electricity and fuel supplies have not been uninterrupted. Some ministers’ excessive or ill-advised remarks could become a source of public discontent. Local government elections are approaching. The BNP will need to consider these issues carefully.