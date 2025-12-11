Road safety crisis in Bangladesh: Why laws fail

The epidemic of road accidents in Bangladesh has turned silent. Thousands of lives have been lost and many others severely injured on the roads every year.

In spite of several laws, policies and amendments, such as the Road Transport Act 2018, the situation with the crisis has not changed significantly. Whether we have laws is not the burning question anymore, but the reason why those laws keep on failing to guard the masses is.

The root of the issue of road safety in Bangladesh is not a lack of law, but the lack of effective enforcement. Road Transport Act specifies the punishment to be used in instances of reckless driving, unlicensed operation, overloading and unfit vehicles.

Even the streets are still filled with racing buses, trucks overloaded with people and vehicles that are not well maintained. This disconnection between the law and practice shows weaknesses in the enforcement agencies and also indicates how political influences have a hold on the transport unions and also the culturally embedded attitudes towards the use of the road.