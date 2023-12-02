AL's surprise and new passengers of 'Boat'

Our representatives are so accountable to the people that whenever anyone critisises they just burst into anger. As if they want to say, since I have been 'elected' by the people's vote, who are you to criticise? Journalist Shafiqul Islam alias Kajol has served many days in jail in a case filed by a member of the current parliament. UP chairman, and local Awami League leader Mahmudul Alam is the main accused in Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani's murder. They are also our representatives.

Let alone the criticism of Mustafizur Rahman, member of parliament of Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency, even asking any question is tantamount to audacity for him. Last Thursday he submitted his nomination paper to Chattogram deputy commissioner and returning officer Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman along with 10 followers at around 11 am in the morning. Outside the room awaited 10 to 12 more followers during the submission which is the breach of electoral code of conduct.

When Independent TV journalist Rakib Uddin asked about it, the MP turned on him and beat him. At that time, Mustafizur and his followers pushed some other journalists including the senior vice-president of Chittagong Press Club and the bureau chief of Channel Eye, Chowdhury Farid.