Unrest not likely to clear anytime soon

Much has taken place in the country over the past few weeks. This includes the student movement for quota reforms, 187 deaths according to Prothom Alo reports, as well as various important government offices and buildings being set on fire, damaged and looted. In the meantime, the Appellate Division has passed a ruling. An inquiry commission has also been formed headed by Justice Khandakar Diliruzzaman.

The protesting students have not announced an end to their movement as yet. They have not said that they hail the Appellate Division’s verdict. The government is trying to bring the situation under control by imposing curfew and deploying the armed forces. And in the meantime sound grenades, rubber bullets, sprayed bullets, arrests, etc, continue.

A characteristic of an authoritarian government is that they attempt to suppress any anti-government movement by means of force. Even in a democratic system there are anti-government movements. But a democratic government opts for talks and negotiations rather than the use of force. We are inarguably under an authoritarian government now. And so this government will chose to use force rather than discussions to resolve the problems. Admittedly, a few ministers did talks about discussions over the past few days, but I’ll take that to be an exception to the rule.