Opinion
What is driving the wave of reckless crime?
The renowned sociologist, Durkheim, stated that as long as society exists, crime will also be present. Understanding this, it is the government's duty to ensure the safety of people's lives and property. People in society often become involved in crime for various reasons.
Cesare Beccaria stated that people commit crimes generally out of free will (personal desire or reluctance). After losing control over themselves due to their sense of individual liberty, they become involved in crime.
Beccaria further mentioned that people usually engage in crime based on a calculation of profit and loss. In other words, if the profit is higher than the loss, people are likely to engage in crime, and similarly, if the loss is greater than the gain, they avoid committing the crime. States adopt various strategies and innovations to combat crime. Strategies should be created where the loss incurred by offenders is significantly higher compared to the gains from committing the crime.
The infiltration of criminals into Bangladesh's politics has become a normal phenomenon. Criminals not only infiltrate but also participate in elections with the support of political parties. Some even get elected and represent the public. Moreover, shortly after joining a party, this class's influence and power within the political party increase. Because of these politicians, criminals become reckless and have a mutual understanding with them.
Such examples are an ominous sign for the future of Bangladesh's politics. Once, an elderly politician lamented that politics is no longer in the hands of politicians; it has fallen into the hands of businessmen. To keep criminals away from politics at all levels, from grassroots to the highest state level, consensus must be reached. Otherwise, it will be impossible to stop the intrusion of criminals into politics.
On the other hand, the normal flow of politics is gradually becoming tainted. Especially, political parties are not operating according to their constitutions. Instead, party positions are being divided in exchange for money. Top positions are filled by selection rather than election.
Due to the corruption in politics, politicians can be easily manipulated in exchange for money. There is a belief that the influence of money in political parties is increasing. Terrorists take advantage of this opportunity and infiltrate various parties.
The culture of impunity acts as a catalyst for crime-prone behaviour. One crime after another is occurring, yet criminals remain beyond reach.
Such examples not only lure criminals but also create a culture of fear and panic regarding terrorists among the general people. People desire an environment where they can come and go safely from home, which gets disrupted when the dominance of terrorists spreads all around.
Out of fear of terrorists, people refrain from providing crime-related information to the police. Those who attempt to speak against terrorists often face unspeakable torture later on.
Criminals should be banned from politics, and necessary measures should be taken against politicians who harbour criminals, with the parties addressing this themselves. Firm legal action, up to the strictest punishments, should be set as a precedent.
Terrorists repeat crimes; frequently, identified terrorists, once out on bail, engage in criminal behaviour again. They cannot break free from their criminogenic culture and choose crime with the hope of higher gains due to opportunities in society.
It is also observed that even if primary-level, identified terrorists are in jail, their second-tier members continue operations. When top terrorists are imprisoned, their associates carry on their activities efficiently.
Efforts must be made to break this chain of command, as the general public is held hostage by fear. People pretend not to notice crimes due to the fear of facing dire consequences if they speak up and endure silently. Social efforts to combat crime are lacking. Even when a crime occurs in front of people, they remain silent and endure it.
There are allegations of collusion between some police officials and criminals. The general public believes that no one can be more powerful than the state. It is the responsibility of state officials in various positions to perform their duties properly. Those who stray from their duties allow terrorists to operate through them. Such individuals should be identified and punished at a state level.
Terrorism activities are generally pre-planned and politically sponsored. One specific goal of terrorists is to gain government attention through their activities and compel the government to mediate, from which they can extract special favours.
Even if such negotiations do not happen publicly, experts on the definition of terrorism have noted its presence. There have also been reports of connections between some politicians and criminals at various times.
Many politicians shelter terrorists to maintain local influence or suppress opposition. Such incidents are present in politics, allowing notorious or identified criminals to take refuge within political parties. It's undeniable that such examples either never existed or were not present in Bangladesh.
Weapons stolen from police stations at different times falling into the hands of terrorists make them increasingly reckless. Engaging in killings openly, the public remains silent before the police out of fear. Lack of evidence prevents police from identifying criminals, and often cases are not even filed. In some instances, terrorists come out on bail and re-engage in crime.
Moreover, the easy availability of weapons and the abundance of weapon-making tools are turning criminals into a larger threat. Terrorists easily resort to murder with weapons when hindered even slightly in extortion attempts. It is essential for the concerned authorities to identify the real reasons behind individuals joining terrorism and focus on finding solutions. Subsequently, Bangladesh would gradually move away from the threat of terrorism.
Isolation, despair, and disrespect for societal norms generally lead individuals to terrorism. As people living in society, individuals must coexist as social beings. In this process, they must follow traditions, customs, norms, and regulations established over the long history of society.
Through adherence to these rules, a person becomes socially recognised as part of society. Where there is a lack of such discipline, seeds of chaos, crime, and terrorism are nurtured within individuals.
Furthermore, isolation gradually removes people from all forms of community attachments, especially when there is a significant disparity between one's desires and achievements or when outputs do not match inputs. This leads to isolation, making individuals prone to criminal behaviour. Additionally, reasons like joblessness, unemployment, and dissatisfaction with the state give rise to despair, pushing individuals towards terrorism.
To strictly suppress terrorists, the rule of law must be ensured. Specifically, ensuring justice for terrorists under existing laws would instill fear and anxiety in their minds. Opportunities for crime must be eliminated, weapon sources must be cut off, and financiers brought to justice.
Criminals should be banned from politics, and necessary measures should be taken against politicians who harbour criminals, with the parties addressing this themselves. Firm legal action, up to the strictest punishments, should be set as a precedent.
*Md Shakhawat Hossain is Assistant Professor, Criminology and Police Science Department, University of Chittagong
#The opinions expressed here are the author's own.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam