What is driving the wave of reckless crime?

The renowned sociologist, Durkheim, stated that as long as society exists, crime will also be present. Understanding this, it is the government's duty to ensure the safety of people's lives and property. People in society often become involved in crime for various reasons.

Cesare Beccaria stated that people commit crimes generally out of free will (personal desire or reluctance). After losing control over themselves due to their sense of individual liberty, they become involved in crime.

Beccaria further mentioned that people usually engage in crime based on a calculation of profit and loss. In other words, if the profit is higher than the loss, people are likely to engage in crime, and similarly, if the loss is greater than the gain, they avoid committing the crime. States adopt various strategies and innovations to combat crime. Strategies should be created where the loss incurred by offenders is significantly higher compared to the gains from committing the crime.

The infiltration of criminals into Bangladesh's politics has become a normal phenomenon. Criminals not only infiltrate but also participate in elections with the support of political parties. Some even get elected and represent the public. Moreover, shortly after joining a party, this class's influence and power within the political party increase. Because of these politicians, criminals become reckless and have a mutual understanding with them.