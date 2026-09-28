Will this vandalism and land grabbing become the 'new normal in Bangladesh'?

In the last two days, we have witnessed several similar incidents in the heart of the capital. Last Friday, at midnight, a healthcare centre named ‘Radda MCH-FP Centre’ in Mirpur-1 was demolished. Over two hundred masked individuals, armed with local weapons, entered, held two security guards hostage, looted goods, and demolished the entire structure with heavy machinery. Yet, a government-initiated measles-rubella vaccination programme was supposed to start there. (Prothom Alo, 26 September 2026)

The next day, Saturday, allegations arose of attack, vandalism, and land grabbing in the area adjacent to Satmasjid Housing near the Mohammadpur embankment beside the Gabtoli-Sadarghat Bypass Road. (Manabzamin, 27 September 2026)

On the same day, members of the Jubo Dal encircled the central office of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) at the GPO intersection in Gulistan, the capital, during a meeting. Subsequently, the police detained around 300 leaders and workers of JSD from there. The police claimed they were detained for shouting slogans of ‘Joy Bangla’ inside the office.

On the same night, the studio of content creator Salman Muqtadir at New Gini Properties, ECB Square, was also attacked and vandalised. In a video message showing the aftermath, Salman said, "Our studio has been completely destroyed."