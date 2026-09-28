How is the government viewing recent events?

Should we consider the demolition of the health centre in Mirpur a “red line” when viewed through two considerations, the deterioration of law and order and the extent of people’s sense of insecurity?

People feel safe when they believe that the state will stand by them in times of danger. And that trust develops when they actually find the state standing by them. How does the state do this? If someone tries to forcibly occupy another person’s land, house or property, the state’s law-enforcement agencies intervene to stop them. Or if someone attempts to vandalise an institution, the police arrive, prevent the attack and take action against those responsible. But in Bangladesh, it seems that this system is no longer working. As a result, people are unable to feel safe in any meaningful sense.